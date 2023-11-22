dSPACE In Wixom Among Michigan Top 2023 Workplaces

November 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Wixom company has been named one of Michigan’s top workplaces.



dSPACE was awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. It’s a provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles.



The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to an organization's success.



CEO Peter Waeltermann said they’re very proud and excited to be awarded as one of the Top Workplaces in Michigan – adding it shows that they have a great culture and their 115 employees really like to work in their Michigan offices in Wixom and New Hudson, as well as their California office in San José.



Energage CEO Eric Rubino said “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”



A link to more information is provided.



Photo: Google Street View.