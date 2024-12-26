Drunk Driver Crashes Into MSP Patrol Vehicle On Christmas Night

December 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An alleged drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a Michigan State Police Patrol vehicle on Christmas night.



Troopers were investigating an abandoned vehicle that was blocking a lane of I-94 in the Detroit area at around 11:30pm Wednesday.



The patrol car was blocking the right lane with all emergency lights activated. The trooper was outside of his vehicle when the driver of a Ford Fusion crashed into the rear driver’s side quarter panel of the patrol car.



Police said the suspect driver then continued on from the crash.



Troopers located the Ford Fusion further west on I-94 with disabling damage on the right shoulder.



When troopers interviewed the 47-year-old male driver, Police said it was determined he was impaired. He was arrested, processed, and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.



Both the patrol car and the suspect’s car had to be towed from the scene.



First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said “We were fortunate that the trooper was not struck by this suspect. We continue to ask drivers to avoid risky driving behaviors that cause traffic crashes. This driver not only failed to move over for an emergency vehicle, they were drunk behind the wheel as well.”