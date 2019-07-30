Woman Facing Drunk Driving, Child Endangerment Charges

A woman is facing multiple charges following an alleged drunk driving and child endangerment incident at Camp Dearborn in Milford.



Milford Police report that a 30-year-old Southgate woman drove through the entrance gate into Camp Dearborn and employees instructed her to turn around and park. She apparently tried to turn her vehicle around four different times and eventually drove into a ditch near a pond. The woman was said to have slurred speech and wasn’t responding to questions, prompting camp employees to call 911.

The woman failed sobriety tests and her two sons, ages 6 and 1, were unrestrained in the vehicle. The woman’s older son reportedly handed over a water bottle and told police his mother was trying to be healthy and drinking a lot of water. Police noted the smell of intoxicants in the water bottle.



The woman's name has not been released and Milford Police Chief Tom Lindberg told WHMI a warrant was pending the results of a blood draw. The woman is facing potential charges of child endangerment and operating with a blood alcohol level of .17% or more – which is referred to as the state’s super drunk law. Her children were placed in the custody of relatives and police contacted Child Protective Services. (JM)