Drug Use Suspected In Cohoctah Township Crash

September 27, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Substance use appears to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Cohoctah Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched just before 6pm to a two-vehicle injury crash on Chase Lake Road, east of Burkhart Road.



A preliminary investigation indicates that a 19-year old Howell man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado east on Chase Lake Road when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The Silverado was being operated by a 55-year old Howell resident.



Both of the drivers refused transport by EMS and advised that they would seek medical treatment on their own. The 15-year-old passenger in the Colorado was released to his parents who also refused EMS and stated they would self-transport for medical treatment.



Chase Lake Road was closed for approximately 3 hours during the investigation and cleanup. Drug use and speed appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Howell Area Fire Department.