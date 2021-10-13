Drug Use Possible Cause Of Fatal Tyrone Twp. Crash

October 13, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Drug use is being investigated as a possible cause of a fatal accident late Tuesday afternoon in Tyrone Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched just before 6pm to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Rohn Road west of Tipsico Lake Road.



A preliminary investigation indicated that a 53-year-old Grand Blanc man was driving a 2007 GMC Savanah van east on Rohn Road when he crossed over the westbound lane and left the roadway to the north. Once the van left the roadway it struck a large tree. The driver of the van was transported by Livingston County EMS to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. However, the passenger in the van, a 50-year-old man from Grand Blanc, was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours during the investigation and cleanup. Authorities say that drug use appears to be a factor in this case, while speed does not. The van’s driver was wearing his seatbelt, while the passenger who was killed was unbelted.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Fenton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.