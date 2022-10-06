Drug Take-Back Day Is Coming To Michigan

October 6, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The chance to turn in prescription drugs is coming to local areas. Saturday, October 29th is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Michigan.



The Michigan State Police (MSP) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other law enforcement agencies for this event by serving as drop-off points for Michiganders to discard expired, unused and unwanted pills, which will be destroyed.



No liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes are accepted. All 30 MSP posts will participate in the one-day event which will run from 10am to 2pm. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from their home medicine cabinets.



Getting rid of unused medications by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, can lead to environmental and health hazards. If you can’t make it on this day then all MSP posts will accept unwanted pills on weekdays from 8am to 4pm (except holidays).



