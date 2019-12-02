Local "Drugs 101" Seminar To Educate On Teen Drug Use

An upcoming seminar held by St. Joseph Mercy Health System will provide parents with lesser-known information about teenage drug use.



The event, titled “Drugs 101: What’s Important To Know”, will be held Thursday, January 16th, at the Hartland Performing Arts Center off of M-59. The seminar is being hosted by Livingston County Catholic Charities and Hartland Public Schools as an educational program designed so that participants learn about the signs, symptoms, and current trends of teen drug use.



The topic of substances, specifically vaping, marijuana, opioids, and prescriptions will be covered in depth. Attendees will also learn tools to recognize potential teen drug use, what next steps to take if there is concern, and skills to engage youth in conversation on the issue. One of the highlights of the 90-minute program is a mock teenager’s bedroom set-up where participants can observe and attempt to identify the obvious and not-so-obvious drug-related paraphernalia.



Event organizers say the free program is open to anyone concerned about youth, including parents, guardians, teachers, administrators, and even other teens. Walk-ins for the seminar are accepted; however, online registration is requested. You’ll find more event details and registration at the link below. (DK)