Drug Prevention Experience Returns To Howell This Weekend

April 26, 2019

A unique drug prevention program returns to Livingston County this weekend, offering another opportunity to learn about and discuss the opioid crisis with adolescents.



The Reality Tour Parent/Child Drug Prevention Experience will take place this Saturday, April 27th, at the Livingston County EMS building located on Tooley Road in Howell Township. The event is being hosted by Wake Up Livingston; a coalition of community members with the common goal of eradicating opiate overdose in Livingston County. The Reality Tour is a national Drug Prevention Program project created to combat the opiate crisis. It is now an evidence-based program that has been replicated in communities in several states and in Canada.



Providing an overview of the experience WUL Facilitator Kristal Reyes says participants will follow the fate of a fictitious teen addicted to drugs. The tour includes a student-led dramatic skit accompanied by a narrative that reminds the audience that the teen used to be just like them. Each attendee will be given a drug abuse profile to adopt during the program and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions of local law enforcement and a recovery advocate. Families will be offered information on how to talk to youth about substance use and abuse.



Reyes says WUL purchased the Reality Tour Program for use in Livingston County and is offering the experience at no cost to community members. WUL first brought the program to the area at the end of March. Reyes says WUL believes in the program and wanted to bring back the prevention experience for adults and adolescents. The tour is recommended for children ages 10 and up when accompanied by their parent. Organizers say advanced reservation is necessary, as space is limited. You’ll find details at the attachment below. (DK)