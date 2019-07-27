Body of Brighton Man Who Drowned Found in Lake Michigan

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family of a Brighton man who drowned in Lake Michigan. The body of 38-year-old Brian Herrmann was found Saturday in the lake, about 150 yards offshore from Mason County’s Grant Twp., north of Ludington. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon that the body was recovered about 8 miles north from where the mouth of the Big Sable River enters Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park.



Herrman had gone swimming at the mouth of the river outlet Thursday afternoon with his wife, Beth, and children, Luke and Charlotte when they were swept out farther by the strong current. His wife and children were all rescued by beachgoers, but attempts to rescue Herrmann were unsuccessful. The search had to be suspended Friday by strong winds.



The outlet where the river meets the lake is currently closed because of strong river currents that can easily pull swimmers out into the lake. Mason County sheriff Kim Cole said, in her words, “Although this is not the ending we had hoped for on Thursday, it is my hope the family can find closure and start the grieving process.” It was the second drowning in that part of Lake Michigan within a week. 18-year-old Kevin McCarthy drowned on Monday while swimming. He was among eight people pulled into the lake by strong currents; the others made it back to shore safely.



The GoFundMe page for Brian Herrmann, organized by Jennifer Monacelli, will be used to cover funeral expenses and assist the family in the weeks to come. Additionally, according to a post by Karen Quinn Storey on Facebook, the non-profit group “I Will Right Now” will also be providing financial help to the family. (TT)



Photo: Big Sable River where it enters Lake Michigan