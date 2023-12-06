Drone Locates Hit and Run Suspect in Brighton Township

December 6, 2023

A man has been taken into custody following a hit and run accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Brighton Township.



Below is the official press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office:



"On Tuesday December 6th, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m. deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Kensington Road near Stobart Road for a two vehicle crash.



While en route to the scene, multiple callers reported the at-fault driver had fled the scene on foot into a wooded area.



Upon the arrival of deputies they deployed a departmental drone and were able to quickly locate the suspect hiding behind a trailer near a residence.



As the deputy coordinated additional resources to the residence they observed a vehicle pull into the driveway and pick the suspect up. When the vehicle left the residence onto Kensington Road a traffic stop was initiated and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.



It was determined the driver of the vehicle worked for Uber and was ordered by the suspect to the residence with no knowledge of what was happening.



The suspect, a 35 year old resident of Canton, was later lodged at the Livingston County Jail for operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended and failing to stop and identify at the scene of a crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Motor Carrier Officer with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post."



Drone footage of the incident is attached.