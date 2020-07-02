Governor Signs Bills Extending Driver's License Renewals

July 2, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





Livingston County drivers and others across Michigan now have some extra time to renew driver's licenses and related other business.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 876-878, which codify her previous Executive Orders, further extending the renewal dates for driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, state ID cards and vehicle registrations. Among the extensions outlined in the legislation, those with driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations expiring after March 1st now have until September 30th to have them renewed. The bills aim to give Michigan residents peace of mind and reduce the amount of person to person interaction necessary when renewing licenses and registrations.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said they’re grateful for the support of the Legislature and Governor in their work to ensure essential transactions can be conducted in branch offices in a way that balances the health of staff and customers with the needs of Michigan drivers. Benson said they’ve been continually assessing the safest way to maintain branch operations and the legislation will go a long way toward those efforts.



Many transactions, including vehicle registration renewals, do not need to be conducted in person, and should be done online. Automobile, motorcycle and watercraft registration renewals also can be completed at one of the 122 Self-Service Stations located around the state. Residents needing to schedule an appointment can do so at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH. Advance appointments can be made up to 180 days ahead of time. Same-day appointments become available 24 hours prior to the appointment time.