Driver Who Killed Gypsy Simonyi to be Sentenced Thursday

April 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Thursday is sentencing day for the family of Gypsy Simonyi, a 16-year-old Howell girl killed by a driver speeding in excess of 100 mph on Oak Grove Road last September.



Simonyi was killed while turning onto Oak Grove from Oak Meadows shortly before 10 p.m. September 15, 2025. She was struck by a Dodge Charger driven by 18-year-old Isaac Mclean of Howell.



Gypsy was ejected from her car and pronounced dead on the scene.



Both sides are due in the 44th Circuit Court of Livingston County, two weeks after what would have been Gypsy's 17th birthday.



Her father, Brandon Stonebraker, fears the expected plea deal reached with Mclean, won't do anything to discourage similar crashes from happening again.



"When we spoke with Probate, who gives guidelines for sentencing, she basically said the most he's going to serve before he's up for parole is 10 years," he told WHMI News.



But Stonebraker is hearing McLean could only serve three years in prison.



"He's very young. I get that. But he made a very adult decision to go 118 miles an hour. He wasn't able to stop. He couldn't even brake when she pulled out," he said. "My main concern is this isn't going to do anything to change the level of destructive power these young people have."



There was no reply to emails by WHMI News seeking clarification from prosecutors.



Simonyi's family continues to press state and federal lawmakers to pass "Gypsy's Law," which would, among other things, enact stronger penalties for extreme reckless speeding, and improved deterrents to discourage dangerous driving behavior.



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