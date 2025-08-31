Driver Strikes Brighton Fire Truck Blocking Crash Scene on WB I-96

August 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An Au Gres woman was hospitalized and a firefighter evaluated after she struck a Brighton fire truck that was blocking an earlier accident along westbound I-96 at U.S. 23 early Sunday morning.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle rollover crash around 5:50 am in Brighton Township.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 37-year-old Florida resident was traveling west on I-96 in a 2025 BMW 330 I at a high rate of speed when his vehicle rear ended a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, operated by an 18-year-old male from Detroit.



The impact caused the BMW to lose control and overturn. The driver of the BMW was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.



Brighton Fire assisted with the crash by closing the west bound lanes of travel.



A 2023 Kia Sportage that was being operated by a 32-year-old woman struck a fire truck that was blocking the scene.



Seated in the fire truck was a 58-year-old fireman.



The driver of the Kia sustained non-life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel. The Kia driver was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS.



The fireman was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS for evaluation.



All of the occupants in both incidents were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident. Both crashes remain under investigation.



The highway remained closed for approximately two hours for investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Livingston County EMS, Brighton Area Fire Department, and the Brighton City Police.