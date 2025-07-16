Driver Killed in Wreck While Fleeing Police Through Brighton

July 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A driver fleeing Brighton Police was killed when they slammed into two other cars along Old U.S 23 Tuesday evening.



According to Brighton Police, an officer tried to stop a black Dodge Charger after observing the driver operating recklessly on W. Grand River Avenue.



"Despite the officer activating overhead lights and siren, the suspect vehicle failed to stop, initiating a pursuit. The vehicle fled along W. Grand River Avenue to Beaver Street, continued onto N. East Street, then Flint Road, Hilton Road, and finally turned onto Old US-23.



Upon entering Old US-23, the suspect vehicle drove into the northbound lanes in an attempt to pass a southbound vehicle. While trying to merge back into the correct lane, the suspect vehicle sideswiped the southbound vehicle, causing it to spin. During the spin, it struck a northbound vehicle and then rolled over.



The driver and sole occupant of the suspect vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The driver of the sideswiped vehicle was uninjured.



The driver of the northbound vehicle that was struck sustained minor injuries and was transported to a medical facility as a precaution.



The Livingston County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed contributed to the crash.



All drivers involved were wearing seatbelts. The possible involvement of alcohol or drugs by the suspect remains under investigation.



Brighton PD stated: "This is a tragic incident, and as law enforcement officers, we never want to see a life lost."



No further information is available at this time.