Driver Killed in I-96 Wreck Sunday

August 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a report welfare check on eastbound I-96, east of Latson Rd in Genoa Township.



The caller advised that there appeared to be an overturned vehicle or a couch in the median. Deputies arrived on scene and located a single vehicle fatality crash.



According to the Sheriff's Department, preliminary investigation indicates that a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling east on I-96 when the vehicle went off the roadway into median. The vehicle continued off the roadway until it struck a tree and overturned.



The operator of the Nissan Altima has not been currently identified. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.



Speed, alcohol, and drugs appear to be the contributing factors in the crash. The roadway remained partially closed for four hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton City PD, Hamburg Township PD, Brighton Area Fire Department, MDOT, and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.