Driver Killed in Fiery Crash in Green Oak Twp Sunday

August 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An investigation continues into a fatal single-vehicle crash near the Green Oak-South Lyon border Sunday evening.



Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry told WHMI News a 45-year-old man drove his SUV off the roadway near Doane and Rushton around 7 pm, crashing into a tree before the vehicle burst into flames.



It took firefighters nearly 20 minutes to get the man out as flames engulfed them.



"During that time, the fire continued to rage. Multiple hand lines were used. Several firefighters became engulfed in fire," Gentry said. "While the patient unfortunately succumbed to his injuries as he was being loaded into survival flight, he did not suffer any significant burn injuries due to the efforts of the fire departments."



"Six firefighters were evaluated by EMS on scene for various levels of burns. One was eventually transported to the hospital where he remained in stable condition overnight, but he has since been released."



Contrary to speculation on social media, Chief Gentry said the vehicle was not electric, or a hybrid.



"When he it the tree, the force of the impact dislodged his gas tank and dislodged various components, one of which contained magnesium, which ignited, as magnesium often does in crashes," he said.



"The gasoline was pouring onto the magnesium, causing a fire. The gas tank, which appeared to have been full at the time of the incident, continued to leak, causing the fire to roll through the area."



Chief Gentry said a total of 15,000 gallons of the water-foam mixture were used on the scene.



Fire departments from South Lyon, Brighton and Hamburg Township assisted at the scene.



Photo courtesy of Justin F. Coffey.