Driver Formally Charged in Deaths of Two MDOT Workers in Ingham County

July 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Bond was set at $25,000 for the 24-year-old driver now charged in the deaths of two MDOT road workers from Mason back in May.



The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office reports Tyler Reck of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday in 55th District Court.



Investigators determined Reck was traveling at a high rate of speed on US-127 near West Holt Road on May 26, when he lost control and struck Bruce Wagner and Steve Spenle, resulting in their deaths.



Following a thorough investigation conducted by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team, the Prosecutor's Office authorized the following charges against Reck:



• Two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death, a 15-year felony.



• Two counts of Moving Violation Causing Death in a Work Zone, a 15-year felony.



A pre-exam conference is scheduled August 11. A preliminary examination is scheduled August 18.



Anyone who witnessed the crash, the moments leading up to it or who has additional information is asked to contact Deputy Martin at (517) 676-8444 ext. 1957.