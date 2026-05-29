Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Passenger Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

May 29, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



A car crashed into a passenger terminal Friday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and the driver was immediately arrested.



Images posted online by TV stations showed a SUV inside the terminal and a man in handcuffs outside a police car. It's unclear how the vehicle got around concrete barriers along the curb.



“No serious injuries have been reported,” the airport said on X.



Phone and email messages seeking more information from the airport were not immediately returned.



“It was scary, man, like, we didn’t know what to do,” Sedeq Arshuhtpi, who works at the airport, told WDIV-TV. “We don’t know what’s inside that car. There’s a lot of people around. There could be a threat, so everybody was nervous."



In January, a man drove his car into the airport's McNamara Terminal. The driver emerged from the vehicle yelling incoherently and was arrested.



Photo courtesy of MI State Rep. Jaime Greene