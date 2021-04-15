New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Offered At Legacy Center

April 15, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is being offered in Livingston County.



The Livingston County Health Department and LynxDx announced that the new testing site will be located at the Legacy Center Sports Complex at 9299 Goble Road in Green Oak Township. Similar to the LynxDx site at the 2|42 Community Center, the new site offers contactless saliva testing and is open to all Michigan residents with or without insurance.



The Health Department says COVID-19 cases, including B117 variant cases, continue to rise in the county – which is currently surging across Michigan. Officials say access to COVID-19 testing is an important tool in helping to identify cases and prevent further community spread.



Anyone with symptoms is advised to immediately seek testing. If someone was potentially exposed but doesn’t have symptoms, the Health Department recommends they self-quarantine and wait at least 5 or more days before testing. If someone is in quarantine and develops symptoms, testing is recommended. Officials say symptoms may take up to 14 days after exposure to appear and individuals are considered contagious two days before symptoms appear. Further, they say anyone getting tested should stay away from others until they get their results. Anyone with symptoms is advised to stay home unless they are getting medical care or testing and limit all contact with others in their household.



The new testing will be offered at the Legacy Center seven days a week from 8am to 6pm. The site is drive-thru only. Tests will be contactless and saliva-based, with no nasal swabs required. Results will then be sent to a person’s email or phone within 48 hours.



More information is available in the attached press release and flyer.