Drive Through Vaccine Clinic In Howell, Saturday

August 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A drive-through clinic is being held by the local health department for Livingston County residents who feel it’s time to get vaccinated.



With the COVID-19 Delta variant spiking numbers across the country again, the Livingston County Health Department is reminding residents that vaccinations are still the best public health prevention strategy for ending the pandemic. They will be holding a free drive-through clinic at the Hartland Community Education building, Saturday, from 9am until noon. The building is located at 9525 East Highland Road. No appointment is required.



Individuals 12 and older are eligible for vaccinations, though a parent or guardian must accompany a child at the time of the shot. Both the two-dose Pfizer and the one-dose Janssen will be available. COVID-19 vaccines are readily available throughout Livingston County, and alternate clinics and locations can be found at vaccinefinder.org.



For more information, including safety and efficacy information, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine, or CDC.gov/Coronavirus.



Further questions can be made through email or by phone to the local health department. Email them at COVID19@livgov.com, or call (517) 546-9850.