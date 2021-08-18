Labor Day Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign Underway

August 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Extra law enforcement is out on patrol as the latest “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is underway.



The upcoming Labor Day holiday is used by many as a reason to gather with family and friends to have one last bash that ends the summer. Unfortunately, Labor Day is also one of the deadliest times of the year for impaired-driving fatalities. Compared to this time last year, there have been 74 more fatalities and 369 more serious injuries on Michigan roadways.



In an effort to help keep everyone on the roads safe, law enforcement officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and Michigan State Police are partnering with the Office of Highway Safety Planning for this latest incarnation of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign is currently running and will do so through September 6th. Officers will be on the look for not only drunk driving, but also drugged driving.



OHSP Director Michael Prince said, in a release, that during this holiday weekend there are unfortunately people who make the wrong choice to drive impaired and put themselves and others at risk. He said they need people to understand that it is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober.