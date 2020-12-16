Holiday Drive Sober Campaign Underway

December 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Another campaign to encourage safe, sober driving is underway this holiday season.



Local law enforcement agencies are partnering with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning for the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, which is underway now through January 1st. In an effort to protect lives, there will be increased patrols on roads throughout the campaign with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired.



December is Impaired Driving Prevention Month in Michigan to remember those who lost their lives due to impaired driving and remind residents that preventing these types of deaths is everyone’s responsibility. In 2019 there were over 9,700 alcohol-related crashes in Michigan with 295 fatalities. According to last year’s Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the Michigan State Police, 41.9-percent of all fatal crashes that occurred involved alcohol, drugs, or both.



OHSP Director Michael Prince warns that getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking endangers yourself, your passengers, and everyone else on the road. He said, “Even if your travel plans are different this year and you’re just making short trips near home, always drive sober.”