Latest Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Results Released

February 8, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The results are in from last holiday season’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.



Law enforcement officers representing 80 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police posts had an increased patrol presence on the roads over the latest version of the campaign that ran from December 17th through January 1st. On Tuesday, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning released results.



Alicia Sledge, interim director of the OHSP, said, in a release, they were able to take 140 impaired drivers off the road and issue more than 900 speeding citations, “making it safer for everyone.” Over the course of the campaign, officers made 4,099 traffic stops, arresting 127 drunk drivers and 13 drivers under the influence of drugs. Thirty-five seat belt citations were also written. Additionally, officers made 103 felony arrests and 309 misdemeanor arrests during the enforcement period.



In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, but officers can arrest a motorist at any BAC level is they believe the driver is impaired. Michigan drunk driving laws contain a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with certain illegal drugs in their system, with the same penalties being applied.



The 2020 Michigan Drunk Driving Audit reports that 41.8-percent of all fatal crashes involved alcohol, drugs, or both. Sledge said the goal of the campaign is to get dangerous drunk and drugged drivers off the roadways, and advised anyone impaired by any substance not to drive.