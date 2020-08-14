"Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" Campaign Underway

August 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County motorists are urged to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” as summer comes to a close.



Law enforcement agencies across the state and some locally will be participating in the latest campaign from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. It encourages motorists to celebrate safely and make smart driving decisions throughout the remainder of August and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies will be specifically targeting motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol over three week period. In addition to the stepped up enforcement, there will also be increased messaging about the dangers of impaired driving on the roads.



The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds and coordinated by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. OHSP Communications Manager Kendall Wingrove tells WHMI the campaign incorporates the last couple weeks of summer as people get together to host end of summer celebrations, do their last trips up north to cottages or students head off to college. He says it also incorporates the holiday weekend and they continue to remind people to drive safely on the roads. Wingrove says the goal is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving. He says this should be a time of year for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer but unfortunately, impaired driving puts everyone at risk and is always unacceptable.



The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign starts today and runs through September 7th.