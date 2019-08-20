Extra Patrols Out For "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" Campaign

August 20, 2019

Another “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is underway now, lasting through the Labor Day weekend.



The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning coordinates the effort, which is supported by federal traffic safety funds, and extra patrols are planned throughout the three week enforcement period. Communication Strategist Kari Arend tells WHMI there will be zero tolerance for drunk and drugged driving during the three week enforcement period. She says they want people to make smart decisions and be safe on roadways, noting Michigan still has a zero-tolerance policy for drugged driving and the .08% BAC threshold for drunk-driving.



In Michigan, the percentage of alcohol-related fatalities was said to be approximately 11 times higher than fatalities in all crashes and the serious injury level was about six times higher. During last year’s Labor Day holiday, there were 12 fatal crashes - with six involving alcohol. Arend reminds those celebrating over the next few weeks to know their limits and if out; make sure to have a ride home, call a ride share or stay over somewhere so everyone gets home safely.



As part of the campaign, new impaired driving television and radio ads are airing throughout the month focusing on the role of first responders and what they see when on scene at crashes involving impaired drivers. More information can be found through the provided link. (JM)