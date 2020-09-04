Holiday "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" Campaign Underway

September 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are being encouraged to celebrate safely this holiday weekend as summer comes to a close and remember to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.



Law enforcement agencies across the state and some locally will be participating in the campaign from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. Law enforcement agencies will be specifically targeting motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds and coordinated by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.



OHSP Communications Manager Kendall Wingrove tells WHMI says the goal is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving. He says this should be a time of year for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer but unfortunately, impaired driving puts everyone at risk.



Wingrove noted that during the 2019 Labor Day holiday, there were 10 fatalities and three involved alcohol. He said any major holiday weekends in Michigan are tines they always want to have a bigger emphasis on traffic safety just to remind people as they’re out on the road heading to a vacation or a gathering to be extra careful.



The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs through September 7th.