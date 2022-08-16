"Drive Sober Or Get Pulled" Campaign Begins

August 16, 2022

Greg Coburn





Another "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is underway.



Officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol throughout the enforcement period. Police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists to celebrate safely and make smart driving decisions by driving sober.



During a three-week period through September 5th, there will be increased enforcement and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired.



The Labor Day holiday weekend is said to be one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities.



According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, nearly 45% of fatalities on Michigan roadways involved alcohol and/or drugs in 2021.



From 2017 to 2021, there were 39 drivers killed in motor vehicle crashes in Michigan over the Labor Day holiday weekend. In those crashes, one-third of the drivers killed were alcohol-impaired.



Director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, Katie Bower, says the aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving.