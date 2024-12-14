"Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" Enforcement Campaign Underway

December 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The holiday season is a time of celebration, but it’s also a time when impaired-driving-related crashes spike. That’s why, before and during the upcoming holidays, law enforcement agencies locally and across the state are taking part in another “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.



The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning reports that in 2023, nearly 41% of fatalities on Michigan roadways involved alcohol and/or drugs.



In Michigan during 2023, there were 8,817 alcohol-involved crashes (with 297 fatalities) and 2,250 drug-involved crashes (with 256 fatalities), according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.



To help keep all roadway users safe during the winter holidays, there will be expanded enforcement with increased patrols through January 1st - with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired.



The Office reports from 2019 to 2023, there were 30 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in Michigan during the holiday periods. 13 of the 30 people killed (43.3 percent) were in crashes that involved alcohol and/or drug impairment.



OHSP Director Katie Bower said “Between family gatherings, office parties and festive events, alcohol consumption increases, and so does the risk of impaired driving. Driving while being impaired by alcohol or drugs not only puts you at risk but also endangers other drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”



The Michigan State Police, county sheriff offices and municipal police departments are encouraging motorists to celebrate safely and make smart driving decisions.



During the nearly three-week campaign, there will be increased enforcement and messaging about the dangers of driving impaired.



Officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol throughout the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement period.



In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08% or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer thinks they are impaired.



Bower added “The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving. We want all Michiganders to have a great time over the holidays, but to keep everyone safe, we are also urging people to be responsible, make smart choices and plan for a sober ride home.”



To increase awareness and encourage safe and sober driving, the OHSP is funding a statewide media campaign about the dangers of impaired driving. Also, December has been recognized as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month to remember those who lost their lives due to impaired driving and to remind people that helping prevent impaired-driving deaths and injuries is every driver’s responsibility.



The enforcement campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.