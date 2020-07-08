Drick Touts Right To Life Endorsement In Commission Race

July 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An anti-abortion group has endorsed one of the three Republicans vying for an open seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



The Right to Life Michigan PAC gave its sole endorsement in the 5th District Livingston County Commissioner race to Jay Drick. In a release, the Howell Attorney said he has twice received the group’s endorsement for the position he held previously and is now seeking to fill again following the resignation earlier this year of Donald Parker.



Among those who Drick says he is also endorsed by are Sheriff Mike Murphy, State Representative Hank Vaupel, Register of Deeds Brandon Denby, Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere and current County Commissioners Bob Bezotte, Bill Green, Doug Helzerman, Jay Gross and Wes Nakagiri. The 5th District encompasses the City of Howell and Howell and Cohoctah townships.



Also seeking the nomination in the August 4th primary are Assistant Howell Fire Chief Mike Randall and Howell nurse Lee Ann Blazejewski. The winner will face off against Democrat Glen Miller in November. All of the candidates are seeking to fill both a partial term that ends on December 31st, as well as a full two-year term that begins on January 1st.