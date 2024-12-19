Bureau Of Elections: Drick May Have Broken State Campaign Law

December 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Bureau of Elections has determined the head of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners may have violated campaign finance laws.



Livingston County Democratic Party Chairwoman Judy Daubenmier earlier filed a complaint against Board Chair Jay Drick alleging violations of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act. She alleged Drick used the July 22nd County Commission meeting to advocate for his re-election and criticize the qualifications of his opponent in the August Primary Election, Heather Williams.



Drick’s attorney argued the complaint was without merit and that Drick had a First Amendment right to express his views on policy issues.



The Bureau of Elections issued a letter to Drick’s attorney on Wednesday. Drick stated he will work with his attorney through the resolution process.



The Department said it independently reviewed the meeting video in which Drick gave two different speeches during the “public comment” period while presiding over the meeting.



In the first speech, the Department said Chairman Drick defended the boards decisions on various policy and budget decisions, which it found was permitted and fell within exceptions of law.



The Department determined Drick’s second “public comment” from his position as chairman that were directed at his opponent and criticizing their qualifications for public office were outside the scope of exemptions.



The Department determined there may be reason to believe that Chairman Drick’s second public comment may have violated the Act, and the letter served as notification that it is beginning the informal resolution process.



The letter states “If, after 90 business days, the secretary of state is unable to correct or prevent further violation by these informal methods, the secretary of state shall do either of the following: (a) Refer the matter to the attorney general for the enforcement of any criminal penalty provided by this act. (b) Commence a hearing as provided in subsection (11) for enforcement of any civil violation.”



Drick has until May 2nd to contact the Bureau to discuss a resolution to the matter.



Daubenmier commented “This ruling is a small step toward making sure public officials don’t user taxpayer-funds to run for re-election. Those who hold office shouldn’t be able to attack their opponents while boasting about their own qualifications in public meetings held in public buildings paid for by taxpayers. There are plenty of chances to do that on the campaign trail. Although the opponent attacked in this case was a Republican and not a Democrat, it’s still important to make sure the playing field is level for everyone who runs for office.” Drick said Drick criticized Williams on multiple fronts and then went on to lay out his own experience and qualifications - “That is the essence of campaigning”.



The letter is attached, as well as the press release from Daubenmier.