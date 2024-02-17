Drainage Work to Close Davis Road in Marion Twp on Monday

February 17, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Drain Commissioner announced a project that will impact drivers in Marion Township on Monday, February 19th.



Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere told WHMI that drainage work at Davis Road will require the single-day closure of Davis Road between D-19 (Pinckney Road) and Fisk Road on Monday.



No thru traffic will be allowed on that portion of Davis Road while crews are present.



The actual drainage work is being conducted about 300 feet east of D-19, along Davis Road.



Davis Road is expected to fully reopen to traffic on Wednesday, February 20th.