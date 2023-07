Drainage Work Scheduled On Keddle & Peavy Roads

July 31, 2023

Another road project is scheduled to start today in Marion Township.



Drainage work is planned on Keddle Road and Peavy Road, between Pinckney Road (D-19) and the beginning of pavement.



The project is expected to wrap up by Thursday, weather permitting.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that both Keddle Road and Peavy Road will be closed to thru-traffic.