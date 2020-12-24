County To Add Drain Commission Technician

December 24, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



In an effort to help the county’s wastewater operations, the Board of Commissioners has authorized the hiring of a new technician.



The Livingston County Septage Receiving Station was originally intended to receive 12 million gallons of septage annually when it opened in 2007. This year, receiving projections from the Department of Public Works are predicted be nearly three times that number, 35-million gallons, with roughly the same staffing. Their wastewater systems service roughly 2,500 customers throughout the county. Deputy Drain Commissioner Michelle LaRose told the County Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee of the need for another hand. She said they had been working with the Board of Public Works to identify needs in terms of staffing and what areas of expertise they might benefit from, and the consensus was to form a technical position where they could take on a lot of the work that they wouldn’t traditionally be able to in-house. She added that the position would be funded through the sanitary sewer districts.



LaRose said the need is further magnified with the county opening a new 5,800 square foot press facility at the end of this year. The Clyde Road facility has always had at least one full-time staff member there, so with a new facility coming online, a new full time operator is needed. Their new asset management and capital improvement plans have also brought to light additional maintenance needed on the system.



Commissioner Wes Nakagiri had concerns, and ultimately voted against the resolution. He represents Hartland Township, which is facing a 6% sewer rate increase. Nakagiri said their costs are affected by what the Drain Commission does and are already a sore spot with residents. He felt adding a staff member would likely add to these costs.



The resolution to hire a new technician was approved 8-1 by the Board of Commissioners at their latest meeting.