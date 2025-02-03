Drain Commission: Pipe Failure Caused "Sanitary Sewer Overflow"

February 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Drain Commission reports "a sanitary sewer overflow occurred" in the Fenton area Saturday afternoon.



According to a release, the overflow occurred between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm at the intersection of Nimphie and Hogan roads, and ran across both Hogan Road and Old U.S. 23 into the ditches.



Tyrone Township Supervisor, Livingston County Health Department, and EGLE were notified.



The sewer overflow was the result of a pipe failure, with an estimated discharge of 20,000 gallons.



Anyone with health concerns can contact the Livingston County Health Department at (517) 546-9858



Any other concerns should be directed to the Drain Commission at (517) 546-0040.