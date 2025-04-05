Dragon Court Closes In Hamburg Township

April 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews - news@whmi.com





A longtime favorite and restaurant staple in the Hamburg Township area is closing – in part due to landlord disputes.



Dragon Court, a family-owned Chinese restaurant off M-36, announced its permanent closure on March 31st due to rising costs, staffing shortages, and "unmanageable lease terms". The Livingston Daily first reported the closure.



Owners Danny and Joy Szeto said they received an eviction notice within 7 days THAT requested to pay the full rent amount until mid-April, along with the winter tax bill for the full year and other fees. They said the landlord also refused to apply their security deposit to rent or refund.



Customers and friends took to social media to express both sadness and support for the business.



The owners posted the following on Facebook:



“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closure of Dragon Court as of 3/31/2025. We know this news will come as a disappointment to many, and we sincerely apologize for any sadness or inconvenience this may cause, and especially to those who love the food and support us a lot. We've learned from mistakes and tried our best to improve. However, despite our best efforts, we've reached a point where we can no longer continue.



There are two primary reasons behind our decision: 1. Staffing Shortages. We've struggled to maintain adequate staffing levels. This has significantly impacted our ability to provide the consistent service and quality you deserve. 2. Unmanageable Lease Terms. Our lease agreement with the landlord is unsustainable. The combined monthly rent costs, including base rent ($5,500), property taxes (which included the vacant land next to the building), building insurance, landscaping, snow removal, and all building maintenance (water tank, water heater, HVAC, leaking pipes, sign, windows, parking lot lights, etc.), approached $10,000 per month. These expenses, coupled with rising food and utilities costs across the board, have made it impossible to continue operating. Furthermore, zero building maintenance or tenant improvement allowance was provided from the landlord. Even during COVID, when we were forced to close, we received no assistance from the landlord.



Many of you wondered why we were closed for almost the entire month of February.



During this time, we were actively trying to negotiate an addendum with the landlord and explore potential partnerships or takeovers. Unfortunately, all attempts failed due to the lease terms.



We've been working with the other local business regarding a potential business takeover and suggested a different lease needs to be clearly reviewed and signed. He spoke directly with the landlord, requesting a formal lease proposal. Unfortunately, despite the repeated follow-ups—we've called the landlord three times to urge him—the other business has yet to receive the requested proposal. This delay is causing significant frustration and hindering the progress of the takeover. The landlord's exact words were that it was 'our own willingness' to deal with the other local business, and that it was 'none of my business.'



Despite our account being current, with the security deposit applied, the landlord has declared our tenancy terminated and is pursuing eviction through his attorney. Over the seven years of our ownership of Dragon Court, we paid the landlord approximately $750,000 in rent and business purchase costs. Now, we are facing eviction without any compensation or consideration for our substantial investment.



We are a young family and hard working couple with a four-year-old child, and we do not believe we are receiving equitable treatment. For anyone interested in assisting us further, we respectfully request your generous advice on this matter. In addition, we are selling our restaurant furniture, equipment, and liquor license. Please spread the word.”



The owners said they would also appreciate any recommendations or referrals for a real estate and business attorney who could potentially help.