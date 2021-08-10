Drag Queen Bingo In Howell Cancelled

August 10, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After weeks of controversy and changes, a Drag Queen Bingo event originally planned in conjunction with this weekend’s Howell Melon Festival has been officially cancelled.



The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority or HAPRA announced this afternoon that Saturday’s event at the Historic Howell Theater has been cancelled.



A press release states that while there are many reasons that led to the decision, ultimately it came down to a mutual understanding that the safety and wellbeing of performers, attendees, volunteers and staff was a huge priority. Ticket holders will receive a full refund.



The event was originally scheduled to take place in the festival beer tent but was later moved to the private theater venue. The festival beer tent has since been cancelled.



HAPRA and Beauty Beyond Drag Productions thanked everyone who reached out in support of the event and stated that they “are sincerely sorry for the cancellation. We know that many were looking forward to this event and this news comes as a disappointment”.



However, the release adds the Mini Melon event will still go on and feature various entertainment and free activities at the Historic Livingston County Courthouse on Saturday from noon to 6pm.