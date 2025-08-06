Dr. Caesar Gonzales II Named Trinity Health Michigan's Chief Clinical Officer

August 6, 2025

Trinity Health Michigan has a new Chief Clinical Officer.



Dr. Caesar Gonzales II, M.D., M.H.C.M. will officially take the role on Aug. 11, following the retirement of Dr. Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, Ph.D., M.D. MHSA, in June.



Gonzales will work with chief medical officers at each local hospital to provide unified clinical leadership across the health system. He will oversee patient safety, risk, medical staff services, clinical quality and research, informatics, accreditation and graduate medical education programs.



Trinity Health Michigan is one of the state’s largest health systems, encompassing 10 hospitals with nearly 2,400 licensed beds. It also operates 34 medical centers and 23 urgent care facilities. More than 4,000 credentialed physicians and nearly 27,000 colleagues are employed.



“Dr. Gonzales is a proven leader and champion for the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care,” Shannon Striebich, President and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, said. “We’re confident he will build on his predecessor’s successes, helping ensure the communities we serve continue to receive exceptional care–while also leading the important work of integrating clinical services across our statewide health system.”



Gonzales is a practicing, board-certified anesthesiologist. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Centra Health in Virginia. He played a pivotal role in ensuring regulatory compliance, including leading successful Joint Commission surveys.



“As a proud Michigan native and physician in training, this opportunity feels like a homecoming,” Gonzales said. “I’m honored to join Trinity Health Michigan and look forward to working alongside our teams to serve the communities I know and love – and help shape the future of care in our state.”



Gonzales received both his Associate of Science degree in pre-medicine/pre-medical studies and a bachelor’s degree in Neurobiology and Neurosciences from Brigham Young University. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed his Anesthesiology Residency at Michigan Medicine. He most recently received a Master of Health Care Management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.



