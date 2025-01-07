DPD Seizes Over $2 Million in Drugs, Including Enough Fentanyl to Kill 500,000

January 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Over $2 million in drugs were seized by the Detroit Police Department earlier this month.



In a Tweet on Tuesday, DPD announced the seizure of multiple drugs with a street value totaling $2,399,510 during a drug bust in the 200 block of Vinewood Street on Jan. 2.



There were 1,327 grams of cocaine, street value $503,800, 445 grams of marijuana, street value $4,450 and 1,050.7 grams of fentanyl, street value of $1,891,260 seized in the bust. In addition to the drugs, two handguns and $199 in cash were seized.



The DEA said a lethal dose of fentanyl is estimated to be just 2 milligrams, meaning the amount officers seized had the potential to kill 500,000 people.



DPD reported that one person was arrested following the bust by the Detroit Multijurisdictional HIDTA Task Force.



(DPD via X)