Downtown South Lyon Launches Vibrant New Website

March 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A vibrant new website has been launched for Downtown South Lyon to promote local businesses and connect community.



The Downtown Development Authority announced the launch of www.DowntownSouthLyon.com - a new website dedicated to promoting the vibrant businesses, events, and experiences that make downtown South Lyon a special destination.



After nearly a decade without a centralized online presence, the new website is said to mark an exciting step forward in strengthening communication with residents, visitors, and the business community.



The site will serve as a hub for information about downtown shops and restaurants, upcoming events, community initiatives, and opportunities to explore everything the district has to offer.



The Downtown Development Authority Board has worked together to create a platform that highlights the energy and charm of the downtown while making it easier for people to stay informed and engaged.



Economic Development/DDA Director Kim Rivera said “Downtown South Lyon continues to grow and evolve, and having a dedicated website allows us to share that story. This platform gives us the ability to showcase our incredible local businesses, promote community events, and keep residents and visitors connected to all the great things happening in our downtown.”



Visitors to the website will find:



-A directory of downtown businesses

-Information about community events and seasonal activities

-Stories about local merchants and stakeholders

-Updates on downtown initiatives and improvements

-Ways to get involved in the Main Street program

-Resources for residents and visitors exploring South Lyon



The website will also serve as an important marketing tool to support local businesses and encourage visitors to experience the unique character of downtown South Lyon.



Rivera told WHMI they’re very excited and the new website is a much-needed tool for communications to let everyone know what’s happening downtown - especially with the big Pontiac Trail road construction project coming up and all of the fun things they have planned during that time. Rivera said the new site will be the hub for “all things downtown” – noting it’s not just for entertainment but for doing business and it’s going to be a great resource. She added it’s been well received and she’s heard positive feedback from the board and merchants.



Separately, Rivera encourages community members and businesses to get involved as there are a lot of volunteer opportunities, and committees that welcome new members.



Rivera said the DDA invites the community to explore the new site and “discover what makes downtown South Lyon such a welcoming and vibrant place”.



A link to the new website is provided.