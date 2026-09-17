Artwalk In Downtown Owosso Friday

September 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Every third Friday in September, Downtown Owosso comes alive with artists, musicians, food, and neighbors.



Artwalk returns to the downtown this Friday from 4 to 8pm. It’s described as a celebration of art, music, food, photography, literature, crafts, and community.



Gallery artists set up inside local businesses throughout the district, while chalk artists transform sidewalks into canvases. Food trucks will be on site and there is also a Social District.



Artwalk is free to attend, free to participate as an artist, and open to all. Organizers said “Whether you're dropping in to see the work, showing your own, or watching chalk artists compete, there's something happening on every block”.



Artwalk is presented by Downtown Owosso Business Owners and the Shiawassee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.