Downtown Howell Mural Nears Completion

June 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new community-inspired mural in Downtown Howell is nearing completion and the public is invited to celebrate during an unveiling event on Tuesday.



Located on the Thai Café building across from the Livingston County Courthouse, the mural was inspired by the places, traditions, landmarks, and experiences people said they love most about Howell and can experience today.



The artwork was shaped by community input gathered over the past several months through ART Doing Good.



Artist Susan Pominville, founder of ART Doing Good, said "This project is about listening to the people who live, work, and visit here and learning what they love most about Howell. It's a reflection of the places and experiences that bring people together today, while inviting people to discover ways to get involved, give back, and help shape what comes next."



A QR code next to the mural will share the stories behind the artwork while connecting people to local nonprofits, volunteer opportunities, and ways to become involved.



The mural is part of an ongoing series of community-inspired public art projects. As future mural locations are identified, community members will once again be invited to share ideas and inspiration. Future artists will use that input to create new works of public art, building a growing collection of murals and art installations that reflect shared stories, celebrate what makes Howell special, and help welcome others into the community.



A Community Mural Unveiling is on Tuesday, June 23rd at 1pm at the Thai Café Building.

Visitors are encouraged to make an afternoon of it. The unveiling takes place during Downtown Howell's Food Truck Tuesday - offering an opportunity to enjoy the artwork, explore downtown, and support local businesses.



The project was made possible through support from the Rotary Club of Howell, Explore Brighton Howell Area, the City of Howell, Bank of Ann Arbor, Mugg & Bopps, Livingston County United Way, and community donors.