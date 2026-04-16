Downtown Howell Voted Top 5 Best Main Street By USA TODAY

April 16, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Downtown Howell is taking home fourth Best Main Street for the second year in a row, making 2026 the third consecutive year Howell’s Grand River Avenue has been recognized by USA TODAY's 10-BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.



First place went to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania again this year. Waynesville, North Carolina was voted second while Emporia, Kansas came in third.



In 2024, downtown Howell won first place. This was the first time Howell had won since voted runner-up back in 2016.



A link to more information on USA TODAY's 10-BEST Readers’ Choice Awards is posted below.