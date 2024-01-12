Free Hand-Knitted Scarves Out Around Downtown Howell

January 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new, heart-warming community project has debuted in downtown Howell that provides free scarves for anyone in need during the cold months ahead.



Wendi Burke is the Director of Faith Formation at St. John Catholic Church in Howell, located at the corner of M-59 and Hacker Road. One of the groups she oversees is their Knitting Ministry, which knitted around 80 scarves and some hats over the past summer.



Burke was before the Howell City Council on Monday night and was granted approval to put up hand-knitted scarves around the main four corners in the downtown area.



The scarves have a small baggie attached with a note that reads "I'm not lost, If you need a scarf, take me, keep me. Made with love by the St. John Knitting Ministry."



Around 60 scarves were put up on Wednesday night and are tied onto light posts, street signs, and small trees on both sides of the street in the area of Grand River and Michigan Avenue. Burke says they usually put up the scarves in the dark of night because they really don’t want to be seen doing it.



Burke told WHMI the project actually started many years ago and has been done in different communities. She said they started their Knitting Ministry last year and they’ve been making washcloths and soap sacks for The Fisher House, near the VA hospital in Ann Arbor. When she mentioned the scarf project, Burke said the group jumped on it and made over 60 scarves this past summer.



Burke said they just wanted to take the downtown and fill it with color during the winter blahs and offer free scarves to anyone who might be cold and needs a scarf or hat. She said there’s no set pattern or color, just something bright and warm that would make someone happy.



Burke said it’s a fun thing to do in the winter and there’s no cost or donation. She said it simply brightens up the town, allows them to use their skills and talents, and does a little bit of evangelization – so if there are people out there who could use a scarf, they can take them.



Burke said they are happy to do the project this year and if there’s a need, they’re more than willing to fulfill it; noting if it's accepted well and people take the scarves, more will come out. Burke will monitor the scarves and replace as needed.



The goal is to continue the project in the coming years.



If anyone wants to knit and donate scarves, or donate yarn or needles, they can drop them off at the church. The Knitting Ministry group meets every other Tuesday at the church from 3 to 4pm. The next meeting is January 23rd and all are welcome. Anyone with questions can contact the church at 517-546-7200 or email Burke at wburke@stjohnhowell.com.



Meanwhile in addition to the new scarves, the City already has a free pantry in the Depot Lot near Summit Gardens that contains non-perishable food, as well as personal care and paper items for anyone in need.