Men's Night On Main Street In Downtown Howell
December 17, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Last week it was the ladies and tonight it’s time for the men.
Men’s Night on Main Street is taking place throughout downtown Howell from 5 to 8pm.
A number of restaurants and businesses are taking part and officials encourage men to get their friends and family together for a fun night out on the town.
The special holiday shopping event is geared toward the guys.
Some things that participating businesses are offering include a personal shopper to help pick out special gifts, some offering free gift wrapping, food and drink specials, giveaways, discounts, in-store, men’s gifts, accessories, and clothing in select stores.
The Holiday Ham is also expected to be out at 5pm - while supplies last - surprising lucky shoppers with Downtown Dollars to spend at local businesses.
More information and a list of participating businesses are available in the provided link.