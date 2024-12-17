Men's Night On Main Street In Downtown Howell

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Last week it was the ladies and tonight it’s time for the men.



Men’s Night on Main Street is taking place throughout downtown Howell from 5 to 8pm.



A number of restaurants and businesses are taking part and officials encourage men to get their friends and family together for a fun night out on the town.



The special holiday shopping event is geared toward the guys.



Some things that participating businesses are offering include a personal shopper to help pick out special gifts, some offering free gift wrapping, food and drink specials, giveaways, discounts, in-store, men’s gifts, accessories, and clothing in select stores.



The Holiday Ham is also expected to be out at 5pm - while supplies last - surprising lucky shoppers with Downtown Dollars to spend at local businesses.



More information and a list of participating businesses are available in the provided link.