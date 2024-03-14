Downtown Howell in the Running for USA Today's 'Best Main Street'

March 14, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Downtown Howell is up for the title of "Best Main Street" in a 2024 USA Today Reader's Poll.



Howell is one of 20 neighborhoods throughout the country nominated for the title. USA Today is asking participants to help narrow down the list to the Top 10.



Other cities on the list include Front Street in Traverse City MI, East Main Street in Scottsdale, AZ, and Grand Junction, CO, among others.



The downtown hubs are recognized as, 'more than just a road; these streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities,' as USA Today describes in a summary of the voter-led poll.



Voting is open through April 8th at noon with the winner announced on April 17th.



A link to vote for your favorite is provided below.