Downtown Howell Hosts Galentine's Day Shopping Event

February 12, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Oh girls, they just wanna celebrate Valentine's Day early in Downtown Howell. There’s a Galentine’s Day shopping event taking place Friday, Feb. 13 from 5 to 9pm.



Owner of Betty James, Laura Ruban, says the boutique is participating in the Valentine's Day Eve event. She says shoppers can expect pop-ups, discounts, raffles, and don’t forget the wine.



Ruban explains that each store is doing something a little bit different for Galentine's Day, encouraging ladies to shop ‘til they drop.