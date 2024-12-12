Holiday Ladies Night Out In Downtown Howell

December 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The busy holiday season is upon us and downtown Howell will be bustling tonight.



Holiday Ladies Night Out runs from 5 to 9pm at businesses throughout the downtown area.



Howell Main Street Chief Operating Officer and Downtown Development Authority Director Kate Litwin told WHMI Ladies Holiday Night Out is a tradition that’s been running for many years – around two decades - and is one of the busiest shopping nights in downtown. Many stores have specials and discounts, as well as refreshments.



Litwin encourages ladies to grab their girlfriends, family, or friends and come down to shop and dine - adding everyone should also keep an eye out for “The Holiday Ham” who will be giving away free money in the form of gift certificates to participating downtown businesses.



Litwin said the merchants have really outdone themselves this year – the alleys are looking magical and are decorated beautifully for photos or just gathering and “really feeling that Christmas spirit”. She added the windows of businesses downtown are also decorated and lit up beautifully as always - adding to the overall ambiance.



Litwin further reminded the importance of “shopping small and shopping local”. She said they are very lucky to have a very unique business eco system with a lot of entrepreneurs and small, unique mom-and-pop shops with something different for everyone.



Litwin noted that when people spend their money locally, usually around 70% or 70-cents of every dollar spent stays in the local community. She said it’s important to support merchants year-round but definitely during the holiday season when they’re really working hard to make downtown gorgeous and a festive place to be.



Meanwhile, it’s not always about the ladies. A “Men’s Night Out” is planned in downtown Howell on Tuesday, December 17th.