Decades Day & Chalk Art Contest In Downtown Howell

July 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Get ready to twist and shout - Decades Day is rolling into Downtown Howell next weekend.



The event is a 1950s throwback party with music, shopping, food, and live art on Saturday, July 19th from noon to 7pm.



The first annual sidewalk chalk art contest is taking place on Walnut Street.



The “Chalking Through the Decades Chalk Art Competition” will feature cash prizes and free swag bags. Artists are being sought. They must be age 18 and up, with a $35 entry fee.



A pop-up arts and craft show and silent auction will be at the Howell Opera House.



Event flyers are attached.