4th Annual Downtown Howell Clean Up Day This Saturday

April 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 4th Annual Downtown Howell Clean Up Day, with support from City and local partners is this weekend.



The City issued the following release:



Rooted Chiropractic, a local wellness leader, is proud to announce the 4th Annual Downtown Howell Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 25th, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. This community-driven event, organized by Rooted Chiropractic and supported by the City of Howell, invites residents, businesses, and local organizations to join forces to prepare the downtown area for the spring season. The event will kick off at the Veteran Memorial in front of the Historic Courthouse, where volunteers will gather for assignments and supplies before heading out to beautify the streets of Howell.



“We are thrilled to lead this initiative and see our community come together,” said Howell City Mayor Nikolas Hertrich. “By coordinating with the local businesses and our neighbors, we can ensure that Howell remains a beautiful, vibrant place to live and work. We’re asking everyone to grab their boots and gloves and join us for a productive afternoon.”



The success of the clean-up depends on the strength of its volunteers. Organizers are encouraging community members to preregister via email. Early registration is vital, as it allows the team to strategically assign groups to cover a wider area of the city, ensuring every corner of the downtown district receives attention. If you are unable to attend, we also encourage residents to head outside and participate in their own neighborhoods to keep Howell looking beautiful.



Event Highlights:



When: Saturday, April 25th | 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Where: Veteran Memorial in front of the Historic Courthouse, 200 E. Grand River Ave.

What to Bring: Volunteers are asked to bring their own work boots and gloves.

Who: Open to all community members, business owners, and civic groups.



How to Register:



To sign up or for more information on how to get involved, please contact the Rooted Chiropractic team at the email address wellness@gorootedchiro.com. Pre-registering helps the organizers maximize their impact across the city.



Register via the provided link.