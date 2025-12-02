Downtown Howell Businesses Fall Victim to Counterfeit $100 Bills

December 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Police say they are aware of counterfeiting activity targeting downtown businesses, but cannot comment on what the department calls an ongoing investigation.



M Street Bakery's Emily Mazaris posted a picture on social media of a fake $100 bill that came through her business, saying she will no longer accept any more of the old-style $100 bills.



"It hurts small businesses. It hurts, really, any business when something like that happens," she told WXYZ Detroit. "Whether they bought a $3 item and got $97 real dollars back, or they bought $100 worth of real items. We still lose out in the end."



Andrea Snydor and her husband own the Crunchy Pickle, which also has fallen victim to the scam.



"These bills do pass the marker test. We do use markers on $100 bills, but it does pass it, and we kind of noticed later that clearly the bill was a fake," Sydor said.



Sydor said the person only ordered something small off the menu.



"We're preparing it. They walk out with the change. They're ordering something small off the menu, and they never come back for their order."



Howell Police Chief Michael Dunn issued a statement saying "If you suspect counterfeit money, do not spend it, and report it to your local police, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, or the local U.S. Secret Service field office."



Photo courtesy of M Street Bakery linked below.